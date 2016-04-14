The day has finally arrived: Beyoncé's new athleisure line Ivy Park has reached Topshop stores across the nation, and as one would predict with any Beyoncé release, it's doing its expected internet-breaking thing.

The fashion company was forced to tweet several apologies to customers Thursday morning, letting online shoppers know their site was experiencing technical difficulties after launching the line at midnight.

In other words, Beyoncé stopped the world once again.

Giphy Beyoncé's new Ivy Park line is destroying the internet.

"For me, it won't be real until I see women at the gym, in the park, on the street wearing the collection, sweating in it and loving it," Beyoncé told Elle about launching Ivy Park.

But that might be sort of hard to accomplish when this is the message shoppers were getting throughout the morning:

Womp, womp.

Thursday's gaffe caused Queen Bey's most loyal followers to explode on Twitter, demanding answers and apologies from Topshop for disgracing the international megastar's empire:

When you spend an hour of your life trying to process your payment on @Topshop for #IvyPark and it's still not working

Getting my Formation World Tour tickets was less stress than purchasing #IvyPark @Topshop

Ordering from Topshop online is a pain in the ass. Why do they keep asking me for all these damn codes. BITCH GIVE ME MY IVY PARK SHIT

Luckily, some were blessed:

Phew got my Ivy Park stuff...they're not very many sizes left on top shop

Topshop also launched the line in stores on Thursday, and fans were waiting patiently in line hours before stores opened.

"That's why she's the queen," the first customer in line at a Topshop in New York City told Stashed. "She's got that Jordan-like character, like not Serena Williams."

"That's why @Beyonce's the queen" - the first fan in line at @Topshop 5th Ave for Bey's #IvyPark collectionpic.twitter.com/zyW2omp0O8

Shady, but true — the Beyoncé regime has now officially taken over the fashion world.

Bow down, bitches.