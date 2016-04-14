On Tuesday, Toronto-based writer Katie Cunningham tweeted a joke about her reaction when men try to explain things to her.

my favorite game is to act like i can't understand something very simple when a man is explaining it to me to see how dumb he thinks i am

The post quickly went viral — but then, something interesting (and, frankly, kinda unsurprising) happened. According to Cunningham, approximately 100 men replied with their own unsolicited opinions about her tweet, with one man referring to her joke as an act of "deception" against men.

So Cunningham posted a follow-up tweet: a screengrab of the man mansplaining her joke for her.

@voldemortsbicep i'm so sorry but this was truly perfectpic.twitter.com/qswbc5rHc5

The tweet spread across Facebook, Reddit and Tumblr, where it racked up thousands of notes.

"It's been a little alarming to see people talking about me as if I can't see it," Cunningham told Mic via Twitter DM. "One guy linked the tweet to an MRA account, which was scary. Someone DM'd me this morning and just said the word 'cancer.'"

@Grizztof oh cool tell me more about my experience as a woman.pic.twitter.com/APazJm3yGh

Still, Cunningham hopes that the tweet will serve as a teachable moment of sorts for some men.

"There are some dudes who are never going to expect me to be intelligent," she said. "So if you sort of make a joke of it, if they catch on, they kind of learn something ... then realize that they were talking down to me in the first place."