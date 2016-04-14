10 Female Pop Stars Who Have Sung About "Self Love" — aka Masturbation

Acknowledgement of female sexuality is one of the many topics included when we talk about gender equality. Women are often expected to be relatively chaste beings, in comparison to men who are free to express their sexuality however they want to. This binary is also present in the music industry; female artists who express their sexuality, whether it's through their music and/or attire, are slut-shamed.

But women shouldn't be ashamed for "loving themselves," nor should they be policed on how they can or should express themselves sexually. Here are ten female artists who've sung about self love, more plainly known as masturbation.

1. "She Bop" by Cyndi Lauper

Hey I've been thinking of a new sensation

I'm picking up good vibrations

Oop she bop she bop

Do I wanna go out with a lion's roar?

Huh, yeah, I wanna go south and get me some more

Hey, they say that a stitch in time saves nine

They say I better stop or I'll go blind

Oop she bop she bop

2. "Oops (Oh My)" by Tweet featuring Missy Elliott

I looked over to the left

I was looking so good I couldn't reject myself

I looked over to the left

I was feeling so good I had to touch myself

I looked over to the left

Looking at my thighs butter pecan brown

I looked over to the left

Coming out of my shirt and then my skirt came down

3. "B.O.B." by Macy Gray

B is for "battery"

O — "operated"

B is for "better" 'cause he's not complicated

4. "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj featuring Beyoncé

Bitch, never left but I'm back at it, and I'm feeling myself, jack rabbit

Feeling myself, back off, cause I'm feeling myself, jack off

He be thinking about me when he whacks off, wax on? Wax off

5. "Touch of My Hand" by Britney Spears

'Cause I just discovered

Imagination's taking over

Another day without a lover

The more I come to understand

The touch of my hand

6. "You're Makin' Me High" by Toni Braxton

I'll always think of you

Inside of my private thoughts

I can imagine you

Touching my private parts

With just the thought of you

I can't help but touch myself

That's why I want you so bad

7. "Fingers" by Pink

When it's late at night and you're fast asleep

I let my fingers do the walking

I press record, I become a fiend

And no one else is watching

I let my fingers do the walking

8. "If" by Janet Jackson

How many nights I've laid in bed

Excited over you

I've closed my eyes and thought of us

A hundred different ways

I've gotten there so many times

I wonder how 'bout you

9. "Body of My Own" by Charli XCX

I don't need you, my touch is better

...

I'm into myself, don't need you

'Cause I can make it feel just like I'm hanging on

Yeah, I can do it better when I'm all alone

10. "Icicle" by Tori Amos