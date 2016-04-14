10 Female Pop Stars Who Have Sung About "Self Love" — aka Masturbation

Acknowledgement of female sexuality is one of the many topics included when we talk about gender equality. Women are often expected to be relatively chaste beings, in comparison to men who are free to express their sexuality however they want to. This binary is also present in the music industry; female artists who express their sexuality, whether it's through their music and/or attire, are slut-shamed.
But women shouldn't be ashamed for "loving themselves," nor should they be policed on how they can or should express themselves sexually. Here are ten female artists who've sung about self love, more plainly known as masturbation.
Read more: This Man Is Busting Female Masturbation Taboos by Pairing Classic Art With Vibrators
1. "She Bop" by Cyndi Lauper
Hey I've been thinking of a new sensation
I'm picking up good vibrations
Oop she bop she bop
Do I wanna go out with a lion's roar?
Huh, yeah, I wanna go south and get me some more
Hey, they say that a stitch in time saves nine
They say I better stop or I'll go blind
Oop she bop she bop
2. "Oops (Oh My)" by Tweet featuring Missy Elliott
I looked over to the left
I was looking so good I couldn't reject myself
I looked over to the left
I was feeling so good I had to touch myself
I looked over to the left
Looking at my thighs butter pecan brown
I looked over to the left
Coming out of my shirt and then my skirt came down
3. "B.O.B." by Macy Gray
B is for "battery"
O — "operated"
B is for "better" 'cause he's not complicated
4. "Feeling Myself" by Nicki Minaj featuring Beyoncé
Bitch, never left but I'm back at it, and I'm feeling myself, jack rabbit
Feeling myself, back off, cause I'm feeling myself, jack off
He be thinking about me when he whacks off, wax on? Wax off
5. "Touch of My Hand" by Britney Spears
'Cause I just discovered
Imagination's taking over
Another day without a lover
The more I come to understand
The touch of my hand
6. "You're Makin' Me High" by Toni Braxton
I'll always think of you
Inside of my private thoughts
I can imagine you
Touching my private parts
With just the thought of you
I can't help but touch myself
That's why I want you so bad
7. "Fingers" by Pink
When it's late at night and you're fast asleep
I let my fingers do the walking
I press record, I become a fiend
And no one else is watching
I let my fingers do the walking
8. "If" by Janet Jackson
How many nights I've laid in bed
Excited over you
I've closed my eyes and thought of us
A hundred different ways
I've gotten there so many times
I wonder how 'bout you
9. "Body of My Own" by Charli XCX
I don't need you, my touch is better
...
I'm into myself, don't need you
'Cause I can make it feel just like I'm hanging on
Yeah, I can do it better when I'm all alone
10. "Icicle" by Tori Amos
And when my hand touches myself
I can finally rest my head
And when they say take of his body
I think I'll take from mine instead
Getting off
Getting off