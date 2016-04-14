Woman Fat-Shamed Over Her “Biiiigggg Tummy With Tiger Stripes” Gets Sweet Revenge

As if bathing suit shopping weren't traumatic enough, imagine adding a body shamer into the mix. Sound like a nightmare? Well, this is exactly what happened when one women went bikini shopping last week.

After another female customer told Jessica Portelli (to her face, mind you) that "girls like her" shouldn't wear a bikini, Portelli decided to give the all-too-necessary clapback.

"Well girl let me tell you something, I'm happy with myself and my biiiigggg tummy with tiger stripes," she wrote in a Facebook post. "But, you could have said the same thing to the girl who finally got out there and had the courage to wear a bikini and you just killed her confidence with one stupid comment."

A worker at the store caught wind of the situation and immediately offered Portelli a discount on the bikini she purchased.

"You can be any size and look good! Confidence is what makes you sexy, not just being a size 6," Portelli wrote.

Many on her Facebook, including friends and strangers, commented on the post, offering words of encouragement. "Legend. Love you for this jess. We need more girls like you," one user wrote. "Show them what you're made of! Beauty is not calculated on dress sizes," another commented.

It's important that women like Portelli and Sara Petty — who last month defended pics she posted of herself in a bikini — remind everyone that body-shaming is a problem not only reserved for celebrities.

Kudos to Portelli for turning what could have been a horrifying encounter into a teachable moment. Enjoy that discounted swimsuit, BB.

