This Chart Shows You Which Cases Allow for Student Loan Cancellation and Forgiveness

So, student loans are not fun. That much is clear. However, if there's an opportunity to alleviate — or completely wipe away — student loans, it should be pursued with gusto. Thankfully, there are several ways that you can earn student loan cancellation and forgiveness, some of which don't include you having to die (which is an actual thing).

A comprehensive chart from the Federal Student Aid website succinctly breaks down the many scenarios in which student loan cancellation and forgiveness can take place, and what applies for direct loans, Federal Family Education Loan Program Loans and Perkins loans. You can check out the chart — and see what applies to you — below.

If loan cancellation or forgiveness isn't on the cards for you and you're still in need of information on your loans (or just want to stop living off of Cup Noodles) you can always reach out to a debt management or credit counseling services. Now, if that doesn't work and you're still upset, here's 45 minutes of Nick Offerman sitting by a yule log fireplace. Enjoy.