Maisie Williams Says You Should Stop Calling Girls "Cute," 'Cause It's Annoying as Hell
AP

By Nicolas DiDomizio
Is 19-year-old Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams cute?

Nope! So don't call her cute. In fact, a new interview with the Telegraph indicates that she positively loathes the dastardly c-word.

The way we describe boys is "Oh you're so strong, you're so good at sport." With girls we say, "Oh you're so pretty, you're so adorable" — and it does limit you. I remember being told I was cute and feeling it was really patronizing — what if I wanted to get muddy and play with the boys? I felt like I was boxed in by this one word.

This certainly aligns with Williams' involvement in the #LikeAGirl campaign, an initiative created by Always, a feminine hygiene products company, to promote strength and confidence for teens — many of whom also resent being slapped with the condescending label of "cute."

Which makes sense. I mean, does "cute" sound like a word you'd use to describe a strong and confident teen? Probably not. "Cute" is more like an orphaned kitten pushing his baby step-brother around in a miniature shopping cart. Or maybe a live gecko wearing tiny Barbie glasses. Or perhaps a picture of three French bulldogs lined up in height order. Something that's definitely not cute? Strong, independent women like Maisie Williams. So stop calling her that, OK?!

