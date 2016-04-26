16 Tweets that Perfectly Sum Up the Reality of Periods

Everyone who has ever had a period has experienced strong feelings about it at some point, whether it's "oh crap" or "NOT YOU AGAIN, YOU RED DEVIL" or "phew." And some of those period-having people have shared their feelings about good ol' Aunt Flo on social media.

Here are some of the best tweets out there for anyone who's ever felt the pain/joy/curse/reality of getting their period.

1. Your eating schedule might get a little weird.

Meal planning on your period be like- Day 1: Ibuprofen and air Day 2: Midol, chocolate, and snacks Day 3: Whole chicken, 5 bags of chips...

2. But suddenly your behavior over the past week makes a lot more sense.

do u ever start ur period and think "well that explains a lot"

3. If you're crying over the smallest thing, it might be #periodtime.

I don't need a period tracker. I just judge by which tv shows make me cry. Grey's Anatomy= normal Empire= PMS House Hunters= am I pregnant?

4. Sometimes, getting your period can make you a little ... grumpy.

when you're on your period and bae just over there breathingpic.twitter.com/F2hq4YjMs4

4. And sometimes the red devil hits you hard at the most inconvenient time.

If anyone wants to synch up, I'm extremely having my period during a 24 hour layover in the London Gatwick airport.

5. You may start reading into things a little more than necessary.

me on my period *bf sneezes* me: are u mad at me him: I just sneezed me: idk seemed like an angry sneeze tho

6. Or eating. A lot.

Everyone knows I'm on my period because I ordered a lot of pizza.

7. But at least you've got a once-a-month excuse to not do stuff.

"I'm on my period" gets you out of any life situation

8. Small slights can put you over the edge into full-on sobbing.

tmi / period ment / i love being on my period i just cried because my dog wouldn't let me cuddle her

9. Seriously, even compliments can make you cry.

I have my period & were doing critiques in painting & I just broke down sobbing when some dude said mine was his favorite SOS send chocolate

10. Your period can even ruin holidays.

happy 4/20! I have my period, no weed, and a deep longing for death

11. And forget about the tragedy of getting your period during a special trip you've been planning.

"I'm supposed to have my period in Costa Rica so I'm debating on removing my uterus"

12. Allergy season becomes just slightly more dangerous ... for your pants.

I have my period and I sneezed. Bless me, really

12. Your feelings about your period might be ... mixed.

love hate relationship with getting my period. It's like ayeeee I'm not pregnant, but it's like damn I have my period.

13. But it's nice to have family support.

I told my cousin that I have my period and he went out and brought back 3 dominos pizzas #blessed

14. You can always try to pass it off to someone else.

hoarsely whispers to person behind me in line at the grocery store* hey u wanna have my period instead

15. Or try to figure out a workaround.

I've been a woman woman for nearly a decade and still every month I google "how to not have my period" just in case there's any new info

16. Because the struggle is definitely, definitely real.

Sometimes I have my period, but sometimes my period has me.

Read more: Is Period Sex Safe? The Parameters of Doing "It" During the Menstrual Cycle