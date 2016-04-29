Bo Gilbert is making her Vogue modeling debut for its upcoming May 5 issue. The news of a model landing a gig generally doesn't warrant headlines, but Gilbert isn't an ordinary model, whose typical age is 26 — she's 100 years old.

In honor of Vogue's centenary issue, the fashion magazine will feature Gilbert as its first 100-year-old model, and they spared no expense in the shoot. According to the magazine, her outfit featured "bespoke Valentino glasses, a Dries Van Noten coat, a Victoria Beckham top, a Lanvin necklace and trousers by The Row."

In a video accompanying the shoot, Gilbert admits that she's always loved dressing well; however, it was never for anyone else. "I just suit myself," she says. "I certainly don't dress up for boys."

As for how the shoot turned out, she was very impressed with the finished product.

It's hard to argue with the stunning finished product.

You can check out the video highlights of Vogue's shoot with Gilbert below: