This College Student Snapchat Romance Is a Love Story for the Ages

Two University of Wisconsin-Madison students seem to have found love in a hopeless place: Snapchat. The pair of total strangers broadcast a series of very public snaps to each other through the university's Snapchat story last week.

It all began when a female UW student spotted a comely young man in a Vikings jersey on the university's Snapchat story.

"Guy wearing the Vikings jersey on the UW snap story, I'm seriously in love with you," she declared in a snap. "Find me."

A wild goose chase ensued, and the entire university soon began rooting for the pair to hook up. Here is a video from the Tab depicting the entire saga from beginning to end, which you really just have to watch to get the full effect:

First of all, I feel bad for whoever Vikings Guy has already been hooking up with all semester. You just know there's at least one girl out there who's been putting in her time all year, fielding countless "u up?" texts in the hopes of turning it into a real relationship. Now all of a sudden she has to watch along from her iPhone as he goes gaga over some random Snapchat girl he's never even met?! That ain't right.

In any case, it's worth noting that this whole thing could have been staged. It's a super rom-com-y plot line, for one. And both parties seem weirdly comfortable just putting themselves out there and risking rejection in front of the entire University of Wisconsin-Madison student body. The students haven't identified themselves publicly, so we may never know the full truth.

Either way, congratulations to the happy and good-looking couple! College kids can be so sweet.

h/t the Tab

May 3, 2016, 10:53 a.m. Eastern: This story has been updated.