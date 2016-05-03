U.S. Navy Lt. Jack McCain, son of former Republican presidential candidate and Arizona Sen. John McCain, got personally involved Tuesday in an ugly Twitter war over an interracial couple recently featured in an Old Navy ad.

McCain, whose spouse Air Force Reserve Capt. Renee Swift McCain is a black woman, responded to internet racists who felt the ad promoted "miscegenation" by posting photos of his very happy-looking marriage to Twitter.

To the people upset about the #OldNavy "Scandal" of an a picture of a mixed race marriage, eat it. @Reneeitchkapic.twitter.com/yA5YwbZRcm

I hope this one burns too, you ignorant racists. Here is us on our wedding day. @Reneeitchkapic.twitter.com/1VSd2gqH9W

McCain also mocked racists who insulted him for daring to post a photo of himself and his wife.

@_AltRight_ @Reneeitchka This response is probably my favorite so far because it is nearly the most racist thing I have ever heard.

@_AltRight_ @Reneeitchka She is a strong, fiercely independent, well educated woman, and far more than I deserve.

@johnny_nimble @_AltRight_ Dude, I am a United States Navy Pilot. There is no lack of confidence here.

@20002ist @Reneeitchka It has been an enlightening experience to say the least. The crazies came out to say hi, en masse.

Swift McCain also posted her own image of her and her husband, saying they had "bought something" at the retail chain to support Old Navy's embrace of multiracial families.

I was just in @OldNavy this weekend! Bought something for me and my husband. #LoveWinspic.twitter.com/fE5s97yDny

Gallup polling shows a huge supermajority of Americans, 87%, support interracial marriage, while Pew studies have shown almost all young people see absolutely nothing wrong with it. So the McCains are in solid company, and the haters are just that.