Queen of social media Chrissy Teigen took to her beloved Twitter on Friday to document her struggle-laden journey to getting bronzed skin, all while taking care of her newborn baby.

First, she had to spray tan around her breast pump. Because, well, a) babies eat a lot and b) this might've been the only time she had to pamper herself, so multitasking was a must.

just spray tanned around my breast pump outline. the logistical challenges of a healthy beach glow while boobing are incredible

Teigen then showed what happened when she laid down on her white (now orange-stained) sheets. The result: Messy... but kinda artsy, no?

In line with just about everthing Teigen posts these days, mom shamers were ready to attack the 30-year-old for prioritizing vanity alongside her duties as a mom. "Oh you're REALLY going to piss off the sanctimommies with this one! Breastfeeding Chrissy Teigen Tried Tanning and, Welp, It Didn't Go Too Well ," one user commented.

But as she's made clear in previous weeks, with posts about having to use a diaper, new mom skin blemishes and perineal irritation, Teigen clearly has no time, nor tolerance, for haters.

One user asked Teigen, "You know they're gonna roast you for this tweet right?" She responded:

it happens for anything and everything. i have decided to stop worrying!https://twitter.com/islandVivi/status/728777235499393024 ...

Don't like what Teigen is doing? You can click the unfollow button because there are 1.48 million people that value her humor and honesty.

@chrissyteigen hahahaha this is great!!!! Thanks for being so honest!! ##mommylife

@chrissyteigen 1 day this will prove to be the most solid piece of advice I ever saved for such a logistical challenge. Thank you.

