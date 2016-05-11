Listen. No, seriously, listen.

You know that guy from high school you had a crush on, who played lacrosse and had dimples and looked like a lifeguard from the cover of your favorite Babysitters Club book? You know how you always thought he was flirting with you 'cause he kept lending you pens and writing "LOL" at your AIM away messages, but you never made a move because he was super popular and you were the weird drama club girl who smoked too much weed and wore the same kitty ear hoodie every day?

Well, guess the fuck what. The weirdo and the prom king can hook up, after all. It's happening right now, in Hollywood, according to a new report from Us Weekly claiming that comedian Jenny Slate and Captain America star Chris Evans are boinking on the reg.

THAT'S RIGHT. CHRIS EVANS AND JENNY SLATE ARE BOINKING ON THE REG. REJOICE, FELLOW LADY WEIRDOS. YOU CAN GRAB THAT PROM KING D AFTER ALL.

According to the manna from heaven Us Weekly report, Evans, who has dated Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly, and Slate, who recently split up with husband Dean Fleischer-Camp, met on the set of the upcoming indie drama Gifted. The two were first spotted canoodling (a term that is essentially tabloid shorthand for "sucking face and going to third base under the table like a pair o' horned-up tweens") at a Hollywood restaurant back in March.

Honestly, though, like, the details don't matter. The point is that Chris Evans and Jenny Slate are doing it, and the internet is super happy about it:

I need the news of Chris Evans and Jenny Slate dating to be true in order to sustain any iota of Hump Day happinesshttp://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/jenny-slate-dating-chris-evans-after-split-from-husband-w205791 ...

Jenny Slate dating Chris Evan is like the moon landing for Jewish girls who like to talk about their PMS. We made it guys.

this jenny slate/chris evans news changed my life tbh