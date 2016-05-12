Donald Trump Says He'll Appoint Pro-Life Justices Who Would Overturn Roe v. Wade

On Wednesday, Donald Trump took his anti-abortion stance one giant step further, saying if he were elected president he would appoint a Supreme Court justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion. "I will protect it," Trump said on Fox News, according to the Huffington Post, referring to what he called the "sanctity of human life."

"The biggest way you can protect it is through the Supreme Court and putting people on the court," he continued. "Actually, the biggest way you can protect it, I guess, is by electing me president."

Now the presumptive Republican nominee, Trump has changed his stance on abortion a few times. In March, Trump supported "some form of punishment" for women who get abortions, but later backpedaled, saying he believes the doctors who perform them are the ones who would be liable for punishment.

The month before that, Trump said that while he applauded Planned Parenthood for helping millions of women with breast cancer and cervical cancer, he'd defund it anyway for providing abortions.

Trump isn't just shooting to fill the position of former Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February, with an anti-abortionist. Trump has his eye on numerous spots he says are slated to open up over the next presidential term.

"One of the biggest things happening in terms of this election — it could be as many as five judges will be appointed over the next four and a half years," Trump said. In January, CBS News reported "as many as four" judges, since four of the nine have served for 20 to 30 years.

Earlier in the Fox News interview, Trump also owned up to his track record on abortion, admitting, "I've become pro-life. I was, in a meek fashion, pro-choice."