Some things — like Snapchat, Instagram and Brita pitchers — have filters. Other things, such as the mouth of outspoken pop songstress Demi Lovato, do not.

In a May 17 interview with Refinery29, Lovato was asked about a controversial February tweet in which she criticized Taylor Swift's $250,000 donation to Kesha in the midst of her sexual abuse case against Dr. Luke and Sony.

Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed.

Needless to say, rumors of something that rhymes with shmad shmlud between the two singers began to fly. And now they shall continue to fly! Because here's what Lovato had to say about the situation to Refinery29:

Listen, there's nothing positive that comes from pitting women against each other. There are women that I don't get along with, and that's fine. My thing is, don't brand yourself a feminist if you don't do the work. I have an immense amount of respect for women like Lena Dunham... or Beyoncé, who make amazing political statements through their work.

Some might argue that Lovato is being a tad petty, and that feminism doesn't have to be proven with receipts. And even if it does, a quarter of a million dollars isn't exactly a small gesture of support. That said, Taylor Swift herself has damned other women to hell in the past for not being feminist enough, so, well, shrug. Nobody wins this round of the Feminism Olympics.

Either way, let's all just agree that Lovato's candor is refreshing AF. Elsewhere in the interview, she dished on her past struggles with drug addiction and bipolar disorder, and also referred to her past teenage self as "just bitchy, a cunt." Can you imagine a world in which all celebrities were so unfiltered?