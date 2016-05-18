Woman Told by Gym Staff That Her Tank Top Was "Offensive" Because of Her Chest Size

By Kathleen Wong
Jenna Vecchio wore a black tank top when she went to work out at her local Movati Athletic gym in Ontario, Canada, according to Metro. Nothing out of the ordinary there — except that her seemingly typical outfit drew the attention of the gym's staff, who wanted her to cover up.

Vecchio said a staff member approached her to tell her that her tank top was "inappropriate" and "offensive" due to her chest size, according to a Facebook message she posted Saturday (her name on Facebook is Rose Nickels). The only way she could finish her workout was if she wore a T-shirt, the staff apparently told her. 

"I said I can't help it that my chest may appear larger than some other women's here because of my small frame, but I can't do anything about it," Vecchio told Metro. The interaction left her feeling "humiliated and discriminated against due to my figure," she wrote on Facebook. 

Movati staff argued that they have a modest dress code, and can enforce it as a private establishment. But Vecchio pointed out that women in Movati ads are wearing tank tops. Vecchio said she especially felt "singled out" because other women — and men — were able to wear tank tops. "Different figures means different rules?" 

In her post, Vecchio said she asked multiple female gym-goers if her outfit was offensive and received a unanimous "no." Even Facebook users agreed with her, one calling the confrontation "bullshit." 

So if society is going to tell women they can't wear bikinis if they're plus-sized, and they can't wear tank tops because they're small-framed, then what can they wear? 

Read more: This Girl Has a Strong Message for Body-Shaming Victims: "Wear Whatever the Hell You Want"

