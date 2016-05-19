Legislators in Oklahoma just voted 33-12 in favor of a bill that would make performing an abortion in the state a felony.

BREAKING: The Oklahoma Legislature has passed a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony.

The bill, SB 1552, would also make it legal to revoke the licenses of doctors who perform abortions in the state.

The Oklahoma bill also would also restrict any doctor who performs an abortion from obtaining or renewing a license.http://apne.ws/1U2g0Kj

According to Oklahoma's News 9 and wire reports, the bill now goes to Republican Gov. Mary Fallin, who will decide whether or not to sign it into law.

In an April press release issued in response to the bill's passage in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, the Center for Reproductive Rights alluded that the measure may be unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade.

"Oklahoma politicians have made it their mission year after year to restrict women's access to vital health care services, yet this total ban on abortion is a new low," Amanda Allen, senior state legislative counsel for the group, said in the release. "When abortion is illegal, women and their health, futures and families suffer."

Planned Parenthood also voiced its discontent with the bill in April, tweeting, "Not content with intruding in your personal decisions, OK gynoticians now want to revoke med licenses of doctors."

Not content with intruding in your personal decisions, OK gynoticians now want to revoke med licenses of doctors.http://ppact.io/1U98ulI

This story is breaking news and will be updated.

May 19, 2016, 2:02 p.m. Eastern: This story has been updated.

Correction: May 19, 2016

A previous version of this story misattributed reporting done by News 9 and wire outlets. The attribution has been fixed. Additionally, a previous version of this story mischaracterized a bill passed by Oklahoma legislators. The bill that had previously stipulated public schools teach that life begins at conception is a separate bill from the one that would make performing an abortion a felony.