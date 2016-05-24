So you've finally resolved to be more chill with your online dating game. You're done projecting full-blown fantasy personas onto random Tinder matches just because they're cute and have slightly okay hair. You are no longer going to ask yourself "what if he's 'the One?'" after the exchange of just two messages and a dick pic. You're just gonna relax and take it one day at a time.

Yep. Yeah. Same.

So anyway: Glamour recently reported on a new survey that reveals which first date activities are most likely to lead to marriage. Dating website PlentyOfFish surveyed 1,100 ex-POF members who managed to find life partners on the site. As it turns out, keeping it simple is the best approach to ensure you actually, you know, get to know the person.

From Glamour:

More than 65% of them went out for a meal or apps on their first date with the person who is now their spouse. The second-most popular date was going for a walk, followed by coffee or drinks — all minimalistic activities that make your conversation the main event.

You know what? Good. In a world where "you should do something spunky and creative for a first date" is sometimes doled out as advice to weary daters, it's kind of comforting to know that you can find everlasting love simply by following the same basic-ass procedure that everybody else does.

Not that you're hoping your next date leads to everlasting love or anything! Yeah, no, of course not. Whatever happens happens. Totes chill.