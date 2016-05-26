#BlackSalonProblems is trending on Twitter and bringing to life all the most hilarious — and often, most traumatic — experiences at black beauty shops.

From the long appointments to the hot-as-hell hair dryers to the strategic ways black women sleep to keep that 'do looking good, take a trip to the hair salon via these epic tweets.

The appointment is all set for first thing in the morning, the best timing to — hopefully — ensure a speedy experience...

When you thought you were the first appointment but you get there& someones in the chair already #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/6bm26eqeZ9

... And then you're waiting forever.

When you've been waiting for an hour and they don't even have WIFI. #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/DWeO9N2i9Q

When you trying to kill time by reading an article on President Obama's inauguration:

Reading the same Jet and Ebony magazines from 7 years ago. #blacksalonproblems

When that chemical relaxer starts burning:

When you tell your stylist the perm starting to burn and she says "ok give me one minute" #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/A1UGrecNxI

When you said, "just trim my ends":

When she said she would only clip a inch but ended up clipping 5 #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/aBWq4wmqZw

TFW you are in hell:

"Just sit under the dryer for a few minutes" *hour and a half later* #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/FeCIap0MPl

When you're almost done, but no — not really:

When you think you got one more braid left but she part that joint into like ten more sections #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/muX277zis5

Stylist: What if I tried this hairstyle?

You:

When your hairdresser tries to tell you how you want your hair. #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/BMIzPGCL7s

When the final look is revealed:

Lmaooo RT @haaaylola: "You like it?" Me: yes *me in the car* #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/lJOgVCJhBC

And you go home and cry about it:

Stylist: Do you like it? Me: Yes, it's great! *goes home* #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/OoQkIGguCH

Or when the stylist slays your hair and it needs to look fly tomorrow:

You gotta sleep like this when tomorrow is picture day & you just got your hair laid #blacksalonproblemspic.twitter.com/trTDeaDM8O

But then the next morning:

blacksalonproblems the next day when you can't style your hair exactly how the hairdresser did it the day beforepic.twitter.com/jqaeD6xQmE

And then, wash, rinse and repeat a couple weeks later.