Anne Hathaway Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Post-Baby Body, Dammit
Ellen Tube

Anne Hathaway Doesn't Care What You Think About Her Post-Baby Body, Dammit

By Nicolas DiDomizio
 | 

When it comes to celebrity post-baby bodies, most celebrities are expected to magically snap back into Hollywood-thin shape in just a few short weeks.

But what is it actually like to step back into the gym as a female celebrity who recently gave birth? Anne Hathaway gives us some clues. In a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the actress opened up about her gym routine in the past eight weeks since giving birth to her son Jonathan in April.

Source: Mic/Ellen Tube
Source: Mic/Ellen Tube

"I went to the gym three times," Hathaway reveals. She then tells Degeneres that becoming a mom has made her feel "a lot more confident" — which sounds like a good quality to have, since she added that her West Hollywood gym is filled with insanely fit humans such as "Thor's trainer."

I would normally walk in and feel so intimidated. But [now] I walk in, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I work out with five-pound weights, but I pushed a baby out of my body so I feel good right now!' So I don't care what I look like, I feel great!

She wrapped up by sharing an anecdote about a trainer who offered her services to help lose the baby weight, at which point she said, "It's a little bit soon to worry about weight. I'm just trying to regain my strength."

Stating the obvious here, but: Hathaway's post-baby workout routine sounds awesome! Going to the gym three times in eight weeks? Yes, please. Sticking to the five-pounders? Yes, please. Not worrying about weight? Yes, please. Adopting this workout plan even having never given birth at all? Yes, please.

You can check out the full interview on Ellen's site.

Share:
Nicolas DiDomizio
By Nicolas DiDomizio

Recommended Video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Jan. 5, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage