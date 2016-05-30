HowToMakeAManGay Exposes the Disgusting Ties Between Homophobia and Misogyny

Twitter exploded with misogyny and homophobia Monday when the hashtag #HowToMakeAManGay began trending.

Not long after the hashtag began to trend, a pattern emerged among the tweets: Many of them blamed or scapegoated women in some way for making men gay.

Introduce him to feminists #HowToMakeAManGay

Get him to serial date my ex girlfriends #HowToMakeAManGay

HowToMakeAManGay tell him what women really talk about when there are no men around

Insist he attend all baby and bridal showers with you. #HowToMakeAManGay

While some tweets focused on women's behaviors, others focused on women's bodies — specifically their hygiene.

Neglect your feminine hygiene #HowToMakeAManGaypic.twitter.com/OywOlCe9l3

Tell everyone about your bloody period. #HowToMakeAManGay

Keep letting that mustache go unwaxed ... #HowToMakeAManGay

Others thought it would be funny to make fun of female public figures like Hillary Clinton and Glenn Close.

HowToMakeAManGay Glenn Close last woman alive

HowToMakeAManGay @HillaryClinton Naked

Twitter users eventually subverted the hashtag's original intent by reminding those using it that, you know, making someone gay is not a thing.

Give birth to a boy and wait. He'll either be gay or he won't. #HowToMakeAManGay

You don't "make" people gay gtfoh with that hashtag #HowToMakeAManGay

HowToMakeAManGay Have him be born that way. You're so vain thinking you're responsible for anyone's sexuality.

Eventually, people had some fun with it.

HowToMakeAManGay show him this beautiful face pic.twitter.com/2pqBySntrH

"So this is Robert Downey, Jr." #HowToMakeAManGay

The hashtag shows that homophobia is just misogyny with a gay-hating hat on. Misogynists degrade women and everything feminine, which is the basis of homophobia, as well. Aside from the assumption that men can be turned gay, Twitter users who participated in the hashtag in earnest blamed women for creating gay men every chance they had.

Besides, only one thing can truly turn a man gay. His name is Oscar Isaac.