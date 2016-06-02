There's a moment leading up to every first date when you must decide: to Google or not to Google?

There are arguments to be made for both approaches. But if you want to score on your next date with single gal Khloé Kardashian, she would very much prefer that you resist the urge to type her name into the search engine ahead of time. You know, to keep the mystery of who she is alive.

Here's what she had to say about the subject in a recent blog post on her premium-access website and app:

I really only have one deal-breaker: Do not Google me before our date!!! When you try to get to know me through Google instead of actually talking to me, it bothers me. The date becomes an interview, and it's weird. I prefer to talk organically and let conversation happen.

Khloé is not alone in this belief. Many people are in favor of pre-date "Google abstinence" as a way to ensure that both parties go into the experience with an open mind and a blank slate.

However! It might be worth noting that — unlike everyone else — staying away from one search engine prooooobably won't be enough to prevent Khloé Kardashian's next blind date from developing a preconceived notion of who she is.

Note to all of Khloé Kardashian's future potential suitors: In addition to Google, you should probably also avoid most news and media organizations, Twitter, Facebook, the E! network, Lena Dunham's Lenny newsletter, Snapchat, late-night television, Instagram, all tabloid publications, Reddit, SiriusXM satellite radio and also — of course — Khloé Kardashian's premium-access website and app.