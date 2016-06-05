Kesha Invites a Body-Shaming Troll to "Kiss My Magical Imperfect Ass"

At this point, one sort of has to wonder why trolls even try with Kesha anymore. They have to expect a stinging clapback, right? Maybe it's just that the internet people who lurk in the shadows of Kesha's Instagram are gluttons for punishment. And if that's the case, one of them certainly got it Saturday, when the pop star sent a personalized fuck you to one of her not-fans: a lengthily captioned photo of her bare ass.

"Dear @jackknife76, I see that you would very much like me to know that you think I'm ugly, and also a 'whore,'" she wrote on the Instagram post. "Well, I understand that that is your opinion, but I disagree. I'm not perfect but I'm pretty fucking magical. And also, I am not, in fact, a whore. Also bullying someone who has struggled publicly with body issues is pretty mean."

"Thank god I'm in a place in my life where I feel empowered to address your nasty comments instead of letting them destroy me," she continued. "So. on behalf of anyone anywhere who struggles with body image, STOP IT. My body is not your business. In conclusion, kiss my magical imperfect ass."

This isn't the first time Kesha has told her body-shaming haters to go fly a goddamn kite. Previous Instagrammed mic drops include that time she told body shamers to "please fuck off, ain't nobody got time for it," "not a slave to perfection right now" above a photo of her lounging, scantily clad, in a pool; the post in which she's pictured wearing a bikini, waving two middle fingers and declaring an end to her ongoing battle with depression and eating disorders because she decided to just "say fuck it and live"; a shot of her in just a T-shirt, captioned "no thigh gap here. Just a shit ton of balls."

Kesha hasn't had the easiest time of it this year. Her public legal battle with Lukasz Gottwald, who goes by Dr. Luke, whom the singer claims sexually abused her, has attracted a great deal of media scrutiny and, as such, the unasked for opinions of many highly critical trolls. She's handling it all with remarkable aplomb — what says it better than "kiss my magical imperfect ass"?