11 Fellow Glass-Ceiling Shatterers Celebrate Hillary Clinton’s Historic Win

Hillary Clinton became the first woman to secure a White House nomination from a major political party — and whether you're #WithHer or not, it's truly a historic moment.

But don't take our word for it — just ask these badass women how they've been celebrating.

As it turns out, there are a lot of fellow glass-ceiling shattering women on Clinton's squad — from government's most qualified officials to some of Hollywood's brightest stars. Here are just a few:

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes:

1) My @HillaryClinton intro includes calling her a badass. 2) She still hugs me - clearly signaling secret bond of badassery. 3) #ImWithHer

Three-time winning Grammy artist and Golden Globe winning actress Lady Gaga:

HILLARY2016 VOTE for the 1st female US president in history. This country could use a little rock n' roll. pic.twitter.com/3kYJsvclc0

Talk show host and first actress to play an openly gay leading character in a TV series, Ellen Degeneres:

I've never been prouder to have a woman card. @HillaryClinton

Comedian and actress Mindy Kaling:

YAS KWEEN #ImWithHer

Critics Choice award-winning actress Constance Zimmer:

My 8 year old said "See Mom, it's true, anything is possible." #ImWithHer @HillaryClintonpic.twitter.com/suDv0mYTzg

Four-time Grammy winning artist Christina Aguilera:

Proud to support @HillaryClinton! She's making history not for herself, but for women everywhere! #ImWithHer

Actress, producer and activist Eva Longoria:

Congrats @HillaryClinton on becoming the first female nominee of any major party in the US! #HistoryMade #ImWithHerpic.twitter.com/rltm43OpdE

The Mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy Hodges:

How I'm getting myself to turn in: knowing I will wake up & a woman will still be the nominee & will be @HillaryClinton #ImWithHer #Gnight

Academy-award nominated actress Angela Bassett:

Thank you #ShirleyChisholm for paving the way for tonight's momentous achievement by @HillaryClinton! Now the REAL WORK begins! #ImWithHer

Novelist Anne Lamott:

Such a night IN MY LIFETIME!

Emmy and Grammy-nominated artist Katy Perry (and her dog):

These women and their affirmation of the first female nominee of a major party represent a watershed moment in American history — or should we day, herstory.