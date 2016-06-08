11 Fellow Glass-Ceiling Shatterers Celebrate Hillary Clinton’s Historic Win
11 Fellow Glass-Ceiling Shatterers Celebrate Hillary Clinton’s Historic Win

By Chris Riotta
Hillary Clinton became the first woman to secure a White House nomination from a major political party — and whether you're #WithHer or not, it's truly a historic moment.

But don't take our word for it — just ask these badass women how they've been celebrating.

As it turns out, there are a lot of fellow glass-ceiling shattering women on Clinton's squad — from government's most qualified officials to some of Hollywood's brightest stars. Here are just a few:

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes:

Three-time winning Grammy artist and Golden Globe winning actress Lady Gaga:

Talk show host and first actress to play an openly gay leading character in a TV series, Ellen Degeneres:

Comedian and actress Mindy Kaling:

Critics Choice award-winning actress Constance Zimmer:

Four-time Grammy winning artist Christina Aguilera:

Actress, producer and activist Eva Longoria:

The Mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy Hodges:

Academy-award nominated actress Angela Bassett:

Novelist Anne Lamott:

Emmy and Grammy-nominated artist Katy Perry (and her dog):

These women and their affirmation of the first female nominee of a major party represent a watershed moment in American history — or should we day, herstory.

