11 Fellow Glass-Ceiling Shatterers Celebrate Hillary Clinton’s Historic Win

Hillary Clinton became the first woman to secure a White House nomination from a major political party — and whether you're #WithHer or not, it's truly a historic moment.
But don't take our word for it — just ask these badass women how they've been celebrating.
As it turns out, there are a lot of fellow glass-ceiling shattering women on Clinton's squad — from government's most qualified officials to some of Hollywood's brightest stars. Here are just a few:
Executive producer Shonda Rhimes:
Three-time winning Grammy artist and Golden Globe winning actress Lady Gaga:
Talk show host and first actress to play an openly gay leading character in a TV series, Ellen Degeneres:
Comedian and actress Mindy Kaling:
Critics Choice award-winning actress Constance Zimmer:
Four-time Grammy winning artist Christina Aguilera:
Actress, producer and activist Eva Longoria:
The Mayor of Minneapolis, Betsy Hodges:
Academy-award nominated actress Angela Bassett:
Novelist Anne Lamott:
Emmy and Grammy-nominated artist Katy Perry (and her dog):
These women and their affirmation of the first female nominee of a major party represent a watershed moment in American history — or should we day, herstory.
