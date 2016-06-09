On Tuesday, Olivia Wilde hosted New York City's Physicians for Reproductive Health's Voices of Courage Benefit, an annual gala to honor abortion providers who provide reproductive health services.

Afterwards, Wilde, who is five months pregnant, chatted with the press about motherhood and reproductive health, dropping all kinds of truth bombs about how class and privilege play into family planning. "It always boils down to a class issue," Wilde told Cosmopolitan. "So it's really important for those of us who have access to healthcare and have access to abortion to speak up."

After having her first child, Wilde told Cosmo, she knew she wanted to wait before having another.

"In terms of access to abortion, I feel so lucky that I was able to choose when to become a mother," she said. "Between my two children, I was able to plan that I didn't want to have one right away. I had access to contraceptives to help me make that decision [and I could decide] when to make the next move for what's best for my body and my family."

Source: Mic/Getty

After the event, Wilde posted a photo on Instagram of Dr. Colleen McNicholas, a doctor who provides abortions at the one remaining abortion clinic in Missouri.

"As a human being, a mother, and a pregnant lady who loves babies, I am deeply inspired," Wilde said on Instagram. "Let's take care of each other and work hard to stop the stripping of our reproductive rights."