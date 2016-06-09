One Australian Ad Nails When Domestic Abuse Starts — And It's Way Earlier Than You'd Think

Stats show one-in-three women are victims of domestic abuse — and it could trace back to one dangerous lie women are told as children:

"When a boy bullies you, it means he has a crush on you."

That's part of the message behind a powerful anti-domestic violence ad called "Respect," released by the Australian government in April.

It happens like this:

And just like that ... abusers are bred.

The point: "Violence against women starts with disrespect" from a young age.

Watch the full advertisement below: