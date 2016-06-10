This 8-Year-Old Boy's Beautiful Outfits Destroy Gender Stereotypes

By Hayley Wilbur
Meet Jamie.

He is an 8-year-old boy who likes to wear dresses and skirts. 

Source: Tumblr
And when his sister puts some makeup on him, it's the happiest she's ever seen him. 

Source: Tumblr
But his dad doesn't allow him to wear these clothes, even if its just in the house.

Because "dresses are made for girls and gay men."

Source: Tumblr
His sister doesn't agree. 

"Wearing dresses doesn't mean Jamie is gay, it means that he likes wearing dresses," she wrote on Tumblr.

Source: Tumblr
Anyone should be able to dress however they want. 

"The only thing I want is for my brother to be happy," she wrote. "I just want him to be able to be himself 24/7."

See the full post below:

Hayley Wilbur
