This 8-Year-Old Boy's Beautiful Outfits Destroy Gender Stereotypes

Meet Jamie.
He is an 8-year-old boy who likes to wear dresses and skirts.
And when his sister puts some makeup on him, it's the happiest she's ever seen him.
But his dad doesn't allow him to wear these clothes, even if its just in the house.
Because "dresses are made for girls and gay men."
His sister doesn't agree.
"Wearing dresses doesn't mean Jamie is gay, it means that he likes wearing dresses," she wrote on Tumblr.
Anyone should be able to dress however they want.
"The only thing I want is for my brother to be happy," she wrote. "I just want him to be able to be himself 24/7."
See the full post below:
