Intent on not allowing one man's hatred to define their image, members of LGBTQ communities on Twitter have been posting selfies and speaking out about the tragedy with the hashtag #QueerSelfLove.

I'm a queer person who writes and draws cute queer comics and I am so into this hashtag #queerselflovepic.twitter.com/MvtBcHDPYR

I'm an out transgender man who enjoys his softness #queerselflovepic.twitter.com/ALarjMABQI

I'm a blerdy qwoc from the south; married to a amazingly supportive woman. Representation matters. #QueerSelfLovepic.twitter.com/17kgNEyENr

When I allowed myself to love regardless of the norms, my <3 was free to find #queerselflove http://tinyurl.com/prpn2kz pic.twitter.com/7i5RimyD7R

As members of the community grieve over the tragedy in Orlando, #QueerSelfLove participants are attempting to highlight queer identity.

I'm a Korean-American (KAD), queer trans woman who loves Star Wars, comics, and weightlifting. #queerselflovepic.twitter.com/imS7JTCrNL

I'm a head strong blerd who love video games, food, and dancing. Gimme an 8 count! #QueerSelfLovepic.twitter.com/LEP6wFRyKE

I'm a queer, genderfluid transmasc. guy who NEVER took selfies/liked photos before figuring it out. #queerselflovepic.twitter.com/qgOzutTSSv

I am a plus size, femme, lesbian minister, wife, dog lover, sister, aunt, and self described nerd #queerselflovepic.twitter.com/f4NCT6Dh39

I'm a tiny butch lesbian. I make a comic abt a lesbian astronaut. I have a lovely wife & dopey cats. #queerselflovepic.twitter.com/KWo8TpDLT5