On Tuesday, social media mastermind and clap-back queen Chrissy Teigen gave presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump a very sweet birthday message over Instagram.

In the caption of the photo that depicts the now-70-year-old Trump mid-speech, Teigen wrote, "Happy birthday, you monumental asshole."

Teigen and Trump have some not-so-good blood. Last year, the two went to battle when the Republican presidential candidate announced that he was meeting with some black pastors.

@realDonaldTrump so don't tweet about it you twat

Teigen tweeted out at him to not brag about it — and called him a "twat."

Trump shot back, calling the supermodel a "trashy gutter mouth woman," and insisting she didn't compare to his wife Melania's "beauty and eloquence."

Trump's comments happened to come on Teigen's 30th birthday — and she called the put-down "the greatest birthday gift ever."