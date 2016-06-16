One of the few redeeming qualities of the aftermath of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — which left 50 people dead and 53 others injured at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Sunday morning — is the tremendous showing of support and solidarity the victims have attracted from around the world.

This open letter, written by a group of Asian-American parents of LGBTQ children, is one of the more touching statements to emerge.

It was published online Tuesday, and signed by representatives from the National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance — described on the group's website as a nationwide federation of LGBT Asian and Pacific Islander organizations.

"We, the Asian American Parents Who Love Our LGBTQ Kids, are heartbroken about the Orlando tragedy," it begins — and goes on to make very clear what a globally felt, cross-cultural tragedy Sunday's massacre truly was.

Here are some of the key quotes from the letter:

"We wanted to write this letter, because we know that many of our LGBTQ community members are hurting, and many of their parents are scared for their safety," the authors of the letter told Mic in a joint statement via email. "We thought that hearing from parents of LGBTQ children would be comforting to them."

"I wanted to support others who might be going through as hard a time as I was, including my son," Clara Yoon, one of the authors, added.

"When I see the young people who have died, I can't help but think of my son," said Mayeno, another author. "When I see the mothers mourning for their children, I can imagine their pain. I want to be there for them."

Part of what makes the note so powerful is its refusal to deny the victims their intersectional identities.

Such showings of support highlight how this tragedy has reverberated throughout queer communities worldwide — and the multitudes of allies and others who stand with Orlando in the wake of this tragedy.

It openly acknowledges these were not just victims, but primarily queer victims. And not just queer victims, but Latino queer victims — the massacre occurred at Pulse nightclub on Latin night, and according to reports, a majority of those who lost their lives were Hispanic.

Read the full letter below: