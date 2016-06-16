Sexist Trolls Are Attacking Barbie for Her New Career as a Game Developer

Mattel just introduced a game developer Barbie with the message, "You can be anything" — and based on recent events, one of the things you can be is a target for aggressive misogyny.

Introducing the newest #Barbie career: Game Developer! #YouCanBeAnythingpic.twitter.com/HE2TAH8s1U

Game developer Barbie has red hair, glasses, a tablet and a laptop. But some men are not having it.

One user edited the photo with some colorful commentary, pointing out developer Barbie's "gamer hair," a jacket strategically covering her butt and a screen likely riddled with harassment.

Like this.

@Barbie @MrMuselk (((Barbie))) Women, for the most part, lack the logical thought patterns necessary for programming.

Or maybe this.

@Syraphic @tahujdt @Barbie @MrMuselk You're right. Women are only good for getting laid. You just proofed his point.

Someone also just straight up put a man's face where developer Barbie's should be.

fixed @Barbiepic.twitter.com/la3299YRVX

A few others commented on game developer Barbie's appearance.

@Barbie @MrMuselk Now they just have to add 125 pounds and make her less attractive, and it'll be accurate. Unless she's @Dingalinggames

@Barbie forgot to make her 200 pounds heavier.

@Barbie @_icze4r Not fat or ugly enough.

One user compared her to Brianna Wu, a game developer who publicly condemned Gamergate and has had her personal details leaked on 8chan, leading to threats to her safety.

@Barbie @MrMuselk To be realistic, it should be a Brianna Wu simulator, where you do nothing but fabricate harassment claims.

Game developer Barbie marks another effort from Mattel to create a more diverse range of dolls rather than just princesses and mermaids. It recently released Barbies with new body types and skin tones to offer a more healthy and realistic representation of the girls that play with them.

While sending the message to young women that they can do anything is great, maybe we should also spend more time telling men to be better.