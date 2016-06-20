Ever since Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston were photographed smooching on rocks last week, the internet has been abuzz with takes, theories and opinions. Many of these opinions were bad — specifically, those that criticized Taylor for jumping from one dick to another without fully mourning the death of her 15-month relationship with Calvin Harris.

Amber Rose, however, has some thoughts about Taylor Swift's post-breakup behavior. In a recent interview with the Daily Beast, she slammed those who criticized Swift for rebounding too quickly from her last relationship, saying that Swift doesn't need time to "let her pussy rest":

I feel like guys do that all the time — they break up and the next day they're with another girl and nobody really says anything. But with Taylor it's, you know what, I'm done with Calvin and it didn't work out, so on to the next ... It is because it's unheard of, and she's acting very 'slutty' and for some reason needs time to 'let her pussy rest.' That's how people look at it, and it's just like, hell no! If I'm done, why do I have to sit in the house and be lonely?

Well put. Why should Taylor Swift's pussy have to rest? Does Calvin Harris' dick have to rest? Do any dicks have to rest, ever? Of course not. Amber Rose "rests" her case.