Pop provocateur Sky Ferreira found herself as the subject of yet another sexist and offensive music profile on Friday.

This one came out of LA Weekly, where writer Art Tavana attempted to praise her as being "more than just a sex symbol or real-life Less Than Zero character" — yet his piece barely elevated the discussion beyond her "killer tits."

What Slash is to guitar, @skyferreira is to looking hot.http://www.laweekly.com/music/sky-ferreiras-sex-appeal-is-what-pop-music-needs-right-now-7027759 ...

It set the internet ablaze with takes — from Teen Vogue calling out the piece's clumsy sexism, to Jezebel yawning at Tavana's "lack of imagination" and Flavorwire underscoring the piece's absurdity with a mirrored take about John Lennon's wang: "John Lennon's Sex Appeal Is What Rock Music Needs Right Now."

On Monday, Ferreira offered her own comments, taking Tavana and LA Weekly to task in a lengthy Twitter rant.

"I'm not a think piece," she wrote in one of her 25 tweets. "I'm not a fucking example. I'm glad that this is making people think & conversation is happening."

She leaves off with a warning to other writers, urging them to be more careful with their words, as what they write "does have consequences & contributes to sexism in general."

Read her response in full below.

This is not my "official statement" about the @LAWeekly article:

95 percent of articles & interviews about me have had something offensive,false or (sometimes extremely) sexist.

Some have been more passive aggressive or subtle & socially acceptable.

I'm obviously a lot more than my "sex appeal" or my "knockers". I'm not ashamed of either of those things either.

It's not calculated or whatever. I do what I want when I feel it's true to me.

If there was some sort of formula all of this would be a lot easier and faster & probably more "successful"

I spend/spent so much time being frustrated by this type of bullshit that it really took a toll on me in a personal level.

I'm not a think piece. I'm not a fucking example. I'm glad that this is making people think & conversation is happening

I appreciate people speaking against it and being vocal

I'm done with the "success has 1000 fathers,failure has none" bullshit. The reason good or bad & who I am or whatever I've done is ME

I didn't respond in the heat of the moment because what I actually have to say is a lot more than a "response" or "rant" to some article

A part of me didn't want or at first care to respond because I don't think it deserves that sort of power or attention/validation

But I also know it would probably seem as if I don't care or I'm okay with it or weak. When I obviously do for obvious reasons.

People will take or see whatever they want from this probably. For example: "defends Terry Richardson" I never defended him.

I have never worked with him since. I even said my own experience doesn't take away or against the victims.

All I said was that I didn't get sexually abused or had any sexual relations with him after journalist kept writing as if I did over & over

If you're not a bitch or then you're fake. If you're not crazy or difficult then you're boring & helpless

Stupid is probably somewhere in there too

You're either too fat or too thin or too pretty or ugly. That's the what I've l have been told my whole life since I was a little girl.

I've always been "too much" or "never enough". At the point I care about the work I make because that's what actually lasts & matters

my well being so I can make it. The people who understand me as an artist & my work is what I care about.

The people who don't...Oh well.

that it does have consequences & contributes to sexism in general