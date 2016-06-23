France Corbel, 21, has wanted to be an artist since she was a child. But she didn't start drawing to change the world.
"My first motivation is pretty selfish," she said. "I create because I love to."
But Corbel, who is French, said she was also was frustrated with the everyday acts of sexism.
She and her friends experienced incidents like cat-calling, slut-shaming and belittlement. "Once, before my admission in art school, I was told by an artist that my sketchbooks were too girly," she said. "[It] was intended as a insult."
Armed with her pencil, she decided to fight back.