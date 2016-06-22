Just because you're white and you're a feminist doesn't mean you're a White Feminist. But it's easy to fall into the trap without realizing.
On the latest episode of Rookie's video series "Noone Cares," host Gabby Noone explained how to avoid becoming a White Feminist and strive towards intersectional feminism.
Here are some of the pinnacles of white feminism, according to Noone:
Watch the full video below:
