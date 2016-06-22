Twitter's Response to Kendall Jenner's Nipples Highlights a Ridiculous Double-Standard

Kendall Jenner was handed a sweeping pass at what could have been a vitriolic moment of online slut shaming: but shouldn't all women be given the same privileges as a high-fashion model?

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old queen of magazine covers stepped out in New York City with friends Hailey Baldwin and Gigi Hadid wearing a black sheer top, exposing her braless, pierced nipples.

WTF!? Kendall Jenner nipple piercing pic.twitter.com/xomuZh1ZWq

Instead of receiving the usual backlash most women encounter when exposing their breasts in public — like a women verbally harassed by a man in a Connecticut Target for breastfeeding her infant child — Jenner was praised as a goddess among women and hailed for her exposing top.

Kendall jenner has nipple piercings and she just looks bomb af. God bless females

Kendall Jenner's nipple piercing looks so good, it makes me want one.

Yeah! free nipples out, love the attitude queen @KendallJenner.

Though Jenner's celebrated nipples could be considered a big win for feminists and the #FreeTheNipple movement, there can only be one reason why she was given such positive feedback — and it isn't because people are changing their attitudes toward female nudity.

Apparently people have never in their life seen nipples before bc they're creating world news over Kendall Jenner's.pic.twitter.com/h5nRRIcLE0

random girl shows nipple* "what a slut" *Kendall shows nipple* "omg that peircing tho!", "love her confidence"

Jenner is an established, elite supermodel who falls into the very narrow Euro-centric beauty standards perpetuated throughout the fashion industry. Unfortunately for nearly everybody save for Jenner, exposed nipples are still very much a taboo trend that will never see the light of day thanks to their oppression and shaming by the mainstream. Even her very own sister was critiqued for revealing her breasts in a photoshoot supporting her lipstick brand.

And yet, men are continuously given the freedom to promote their own business endeavors with their bodies and sexuality. Like David Beckham, whose famous bulge was plastered across Times Square billboards and international advertising campaigns.

20150130 etnow: Here's why #DavidBeckham shouldn't be embarrassed about his #SuperBowl ad ... http://post.newsflashback.co/readme/?http://et.tv/1KeLhpb ...pic.twitter.com/3CSx8Xht1Q

Perhaps if society wants to reach complete equality, we should start treating every woman the way we do when a high-fashion model steps out onto the streets of Manhattan casually and flawlessly exposing her chest.