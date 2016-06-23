Powerful Comic Perfectly Captures the Hypocrisy of White Feminism

Remember the infamous Taylor Swift/Nicki Minaj feud?

Swift thought Minaj was calling her out in a tweet about music videos featuring women with "slim bodies" and accused Minaj of pitting women against each other. Swift wound up admitting she made premature assumptions about Minaj's tweet.

The feud shed light on the modern divide within feminism: intersectional feminism vs. capital White feminism.

Intersectional feminism recognizes the various layers of identity, like race and sexuality, that influence women's experiences.

White feminism ... doesn't. It doesn't recognize that white women are more privileged than black women just because they're white and often spews nonsense about "reverse racism" — and it can get quite obnoxious.