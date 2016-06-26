On Saturday, the Hillary Clinton campaign released a video featuring LGBT staff members and allies, celebrating Pride Month and letting others know they are not alone.

The video opens with a quote from Clinton: "You have millions of allies who will always have your back. I am one of them."

Clinton staffers then begin to tell stories of how they came out, and what pride means to them. One worker credits Clinton's 2012 gay rights speech in Geneva for helping him come out to his parents.

The video also highlighted the injustice LGBT people across the world face.

But they all had one common message: While there is still a lot of work to be done, you should always be proud of who you are.

Watch the full video below: