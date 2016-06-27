Women, Celebrities, Politicians React to Supreme Court Striking Down Texas Abortion Law

Monday was one of the most historic days for women in American legislative history.

The Supreme Court struck down Texas legislation, HB2, restricting abortion rights in a 5-3 vote.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton hailed the Supreme Court's decision on the Texas abortion law, writing on Twitter, "SCOTUS's decision is a victory for women in Texas and across America. Safe abortion should be a right — not just on paper, but in reality."

This fight isn't over: The next president has to protect women's health. Women won't be "punished" for exercising their basic rights. -H

"The fight isn't over," she continued. "The next president has to protect women's health. Women won't be 'punished' for exercising their basic rights."

Clinton wasn't alone in celebrating Monday's step forward for women's rights and protections across the nation. Check out some reactions to the Supreme Court's progressive day below:

Planned Parenthood celebrated, writing, "The burden is undue!"

THE BURDEN IS UNDUE!pic.twitter.com/FAPZE4CvAE

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi

Today's @SCOTUS ruling is an important victory for the rights of America's women, but challenges remain #StopTheShamhttp://goo.gl/Alo8yu

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Today's ruling in TX case puts #SCOTUS on the right side of history-a major victory that protects and advances women's right to choose.

Singer and Ultimate Twitter Queen Cher

SUPREME COURT SMACK DOWN Of BS TEXAS ABORTION LAW,IS VICTORY 4WOMENS RIGHT 2CHOOSE,PRO-CHOICE DOESNT MEAN"PRO"ABORTION#HERBODYHERCHOICE

Filmmaker Michael Moore

Supreme Court just threw out Texas' right wing abortion law w/ a 5-3 vote. Blocking Obama's replacement for Scalia is sure working out well!

Author Anne Lamott

If you support women's reproductive rights, register voters! If you're passionately against abortion, register voters & don't have abortions

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro

The Supreme Court's #WholeWomansHealth ruling protects millions of Texas women's rights and their access to personal, critical healthcare.

Thank you to the #SupremeCourt for protecting a women's right to decide her own health. This is a win for all women #MyBodyMyChoice

Executive Women's Editor For Huffington Post Emma Gray

tfw #SCOTUS rules that Texas' #HB2 abortion law places undue burden on women's constitutional rightspic.twitter.com/zAJP62tt46

Gender equality advocate Wendy Davis