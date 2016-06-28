Bharathi Veerath, India's First Female Uber Driver, Was Just Found Dead

Bharathi Veerath, one of India's first female licensed cab drivers and Uber's first-ever female driver was found dead Monday.

While an investigation is still underway, the death is likely a suicide. The 39-year-old's body was discovered by her landlord in Nagashetty Halli in Bangaluru.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem," T.R. Suresh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, told the News Minute. "We will get a clear picture of what exactly happened once we get the reports. We did not find any suicide note and there were also no signs of forceful entry."

Veerath had cultivated a reputation for herself with her work ethic. She moved to Bangaluru in 2005, where she first worked as a tailor, then at a travel agency, before finding employment at a non-governmental organization, where she learned how to drive. Thus began her career as a taxi driver.

Speaking to the News Minute just weeks prior to her death, Veerath explained how difficult becoming a female driver was given the absence of professional and social support for women to enter the field. Yet, challenges notwithstanding, she was still grateful for having become a taxi driver.

"I've never had any bad experience with any customer," she said. "I've had a comfortable driving experience with passengers and they too have been appreciative."