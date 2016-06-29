Good morning, everyone. #HeterosexualPrideDay is trending worldwide!

Yup. Right on the heels of LGBTQ pride celebrations around the world, the morning's most popular hashtag celebrated the courage and perseverance of the straight community.

But that party was quickly overtaken by counter forces who came bearing rainbows, RuPaul's Drag Race GIFs and a furious, wine-guzzling Olivia Pope.

heterosexualprideday is the same things as #alllivesmatter fohpic.twitter.com/idaUhWk8SP

Me when I saw #HeterosexualPrideDay was trending .pic.twitter.com/lYmTrqIU6n

Happy #HeterosexualPrideDay to all those who can live their lives however they want without being harassed, attacked, murdered, assaulted.

Congrats on risking absolutely nothing to be yourself!!! #HeterosexualPrideDaypic.twitter.com/xWZ2WnGpQC

I see #HeterosexualPrideDay is trying to be a thing again today.pic.twitter.com/4XngQ04C7n

In red are all the countries where it is illegal to be heterosexual. Heartbreaking. #HeterosexualPrideDaypic.twitter.com/9kG2mVhLbT

Indeed, ever since gay people started marching for pride in 1970, supporters of such straight movements have been asking the question, "Why don't straight people get to have a pride parade?" Again. And again. And again.

And again:

HeterosexualPrideDay because if it's okay to shove gay pride in everyone's face, then so is Hetero Pride. You wanted equality....

it's because of your public exhibition of bigotry and hate against heterosexuals. @PROMPRlNCE

So LGBTQ folks were forced to explain once more that pride largely exists out of the need for minority communities to live without oppression.

And make no mistake: The LGBTQ communities are still very much oppressed. As of 2015, there are at least 76 countries where being homosexual is outright illegal — in 10 of those, being gay is punishable by death. At home, spikes in anti-LGBTQ and anti-transgender legislation have sparked a wave of controversial bills being voted into law, like North Carolina's "bathroom bill" that was slapped with a lawsuit from the Department of Justice.

Though it appeared the hashtag was likely brought on (or at least perpetuated) by trolls and Heterosexual Pride Day is not, in fact, a legitimate holiday, the conversation made room for some straight Twitter users to feel vindicated in their criticism of LGBTQ Pride Month.

WARNING: If you tweet anything against this hashtag you WILL have bigots replying to your tweets. #HeterosexualPrideDay

If you genuinely feel you need a #HeterosexualPrideDay, read this:pic.twitter.com/KtZ9Xnlinm

What a time to be alive.