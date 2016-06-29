Poet Nails the Problem With "Feminist Dudes"
YouTube

Poet Nails the Problem With "Feminist Dudes"

By Jessica Eggert
 | 

Women, beware of the "feminist dude": A man that will pretend to be a feminist to take advantage of you.

Poet Sara Brickman called out those so-called "men" in her epic poem "Feminist Dudes," which she performed at the 2016 Women of the World Poetry Slam in March.

Source: Mic/YouTube
Source: Mic/YouTube
Source: Mic/YouTube
Source: Mic/YouTube
Source: Mic/YouTube
Source: Mic/YouTube
Source: Mic/YouTube
Source: Mic/YouTube

Watch the full performance below:

Source: YouTube

Read more:
• Powerful Comic Perfectly Captures the Hypocrisy of White Feminism
• This Feminist Porn Website Helps Women Reclaim Their Bodies After Sexual Assault
• President Obama Called Himself a Feminist — Here's How Men on the Internet Responded

Share:
Jessica Eggert
By Jessica Eggert
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Jan. 5, 2018

In Other News

Related Coverage