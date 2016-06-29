"Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT community."

Those are the confusing and confused words of one Caitlyn Jenner who spoke of the presumptive Republican nominee, Donald Trump, during an interview with Stat published Wednesday.

Jenner was attending the Aspen Ideas Festival's Spotlight Health Conference over the weekend when she informed the world of how great Trump is for women and LGBTQ communities. According to her comments, Republicans are great for women's and LGBTQ communities' rights, too:

I'm on the conservative Republican side. I'm not excited with what Obama has done to the economy, to our Constitution, all that kind of stuff. But as far as the transgender community, they've actually been very good.



Everybody looks at the Democrats as being better with these issues. But Trump seems to be very much for women. He seems very much behind the LGBT community because of what happened in North Carolina with the bathroom issue. He backed the LGBT community. But in Trump's case, there's a lot more unknowns. With Hillary, you pretty much know what you're gonna get with the LGBT community.

The Olympian-cum-reality star's support of Trump isn't new news. In a March episode of her show, I Am Cait, Jenner said Trump was a better candidate for women than presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. (Jenner then proceeded to blame Clinton for unrest in the Middle East and called her a "fucking liar.")

Jenner must have missed the time Trump attacked then-rival Ted Cruz's wife's looks or said wearing a burqa was easier for women because they didn't have to worry about looking beautiful or accused journalist Megyn Kelly of being on her period after asking him difficult questions or said a breastfeeding woman was "disgusting."

This is the very same man who described the United States Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage as "shocking," and who said he'd try overturn it as president — he threatened to defund Planned Parenthood for offering abortion services, too.

But, sure, Trump is great for women and LGBTQ people.