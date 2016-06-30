Angst icon Alanis Morissette is currently pregnant with her second child. She's also apparently very good at holding her breath.

Evidence of both facts can be found in her latest Instagram post, in which the Jagged Little Pill singer poses naked, pregnant and completely submerged in water. She bears a striking resemblance to a human fetus floating around in the womb, which is somewhat ironic (in the sense that it isn't really at all).

Morissette captioned the photo with a quote from her 5-year-old son Ever Imre, who once wisely said that "you have to be extra gentle around ladies because they are the most helpful people in the world 'cause they make persons."

Aww. Meanwhile, the underwater pregnancy photo trend has been bubbling (hehe) for the past couple years.

"I am bringing mermaids out of my maternity clients," underwater photographer Adam Opris wrote in 2015. "By embracing buoyancy and enabling these pregnant women to be free, I am creating magic to capture pregnancy in all of its glory!"

