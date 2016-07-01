New Pokémon of 'Sun' and 'Moon' Revealed — And They're Questionably Adorable?

In preparation for the upcoming release of Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, the people behind the iconic franchise rolled out seven brand-new Pokémon in a video released on Friday. So far, all we really know is their names and what they look like — but it's enough to get excited!

Here are the latest Pokémon to be revealed:

Bruxish

According to the Pokémon website, Bruxish "emits a strong psychic power from the protuberance on its head. When its opponents are bathed in this power, they're stricken with terrible headaches and fall unconscious. As it emits its psychic power, it grinds its teeth loudly." Sounds fun!

Drampa

Drampas are "placid" dragons that apparently have a soft spot for kids. According to the Pokémon website, "while Drampa is usually a very gentle Pokémon, it can fly into a rage if a child it cares for is hurt in some way. The Dragon Breath move that it fires off at such times is powerful enough to blow down buildings!"

Cutiefly

Cutiefly is extremely freaking adorable and also tends to "live in the fields and meadows on the outskirts of cities." Of course.

Charjabug

Charjabug looks like a bus but is actually sort of a hybrid between a battery and a caterpillar maybe? According to the Pokemon website, "Charjabug is able to store up electricity. It can store enough power to run a household for a whole day. The power it stores can be provided to other Pokémon, so it can also serve as a battery!

Tapu Koku

Tapu Koku is the "guardian deity of Melemele Island," which means that it probably wants to hang out where it lives. According to the Pokémon website, "Although it's known as a guardian deity, it's a surprisingly fickle Pokémon, and will not necessarily come to your aid if you need help ... Despite that, this Pokémon has a strong sense of curiosity. If it becomes interested in a person or in other Pokémon, it may come to play or battle with them."

Togedemaru

Togedemaru is described on the Pokémon website as a "Roly-Poly Pokémon that gathers electricity and stores it." Sounds a little like a Pikachu clone, but we'll let it slide.

Vikavolt

Vikavolt is a scary electric bug Pokémon that is, according to the website, "like a fortress that zooms through the forest, firing a beam of electricity from its mouth. Its huge jaws control the electricity it blasts out."

Check out the whole video here: