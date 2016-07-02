Drake and Rihanna Are Reportedly Dating Again

The sexiest couple on earth is reportedly back together.

An anonymous source dished to E! News that Drake and Rihanna are dating again, and that the "Views From the 6" rapper's love for the Barbadian pop star never flamed out in the first place.

"He still loves her and never stopped. Rihanna is the one that's been not wanting to settle down in the past," the source said. "They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again."

I'm not over tonight. @rihanna @Drake #ANTIWorldTourpic.twitter.com/rUPVUZWGzP

Rumors began swirling again after the couple, whose on-again, off-again romance reportedly began in 2009, was spotted partying together in a London nightclub until the early hours of the morning.

Later that day, the pair took the stage together during Rihanna's concert at Emirates Old Trafford, where they performed their songs "Work" and "One Dance".

Drake commemorated the moment by taking time to compliment his duet partner, seemingly confirming the romantic underpinnings of the pair's long friendship.

"Shout out to the most beautiful, talented woman I've ever seen," he told the crowd. "She goes by the name of Rihanna ... I'm gettin' my heart broken."

Did y'all see that? @drake @Rihanna #ANTIWorldTour Manchester pic.twitter.com/cpczdQQhMh

Last April, Drake gushed about his musical relationship with Rihanna in an interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe.

"It wouldn't be a record without Rihanna, would it?" he said. "We do well as a team. We're not forcing some story on people. A lot of the music and energy we have is genuine. We have a genuine energy."