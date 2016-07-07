Does 'Pokémon Go' Use Data? Yes. A Lot of Data. And People Are Pissed

As Pokémon Go rolled out around the world, eager trainers slipped into the shadows of the night, hunting for pokéballs... and flushing away all of their precious data.

Pokémon Go will use your data, and it's also reportedly a battery suck. The smartphone game requires a strong online connection to play and GPS needs to be enabled. Since this game requires you to go outside, you're likely going to need to step away from a Wi-Fi connection and use your data as you roam around the world in search of Pokéballs. So unless you have an unlimited data plan, catching 'em all could cost you a pretty penny.

And people are distraught.

I don't have enough data to play Pokemon Go WTFFFF

I think it's called Pokemon GO because it's GOing to use all of my data

When you wanna download #PokemonGo pero like you aint trying to waste your data so fast when theres no wifi around pic.twitter.com/kpWKQMtzAu

My child (and current) self, kind of (really) wants to download #PokemonGO but I'm already WAY over my data every month

When everyone's taking about Pokemon Go but you have no data left for 6 days

I CAN'T BELIEVE I'LL BE IN DAMN TIMES SQUARE TODAY AND CAN'T PLAY POKEMON GO BECAUSE I USED ALL MY DATA

I am so sad right now that I am out of data till the 13th. I wanna play #PokemonGo damn it!!!!

Pokemon Go eats through data worse than anything ever...so sad that I can only play when connected to Wifi..I just want to be, the very best

I can't leave my house because I got no mobile data left#PokemonGo

How people with data limits going to look playing #PokemonGO this monthpic.twitter.com/vJ4h5LfUyj

So maybe get the local church's internet password ahead of time. Call your city, see if they can wire fiberoptic cables through your local murals. Sprinkle portable hotspots throughout the neighborhood parks. Or maybe... play in moderation? LOL.