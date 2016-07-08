Pokémon Go is a smartphone game where you physically walk around and catch Pokémon in augmented reality. It's a concept so novel for some users that they're Google-searching how to move.

Get off your ass. Mic/Google

I hate to break it to you, but you have to walk IRL to find new Pokémon.

Unless you want to cheat!

There happens to be a Pokémon Go cheat that lets you "walk" around and get more Pokéballs — all from the comfort of your couch. It's called GPS spoofing.

If you have an Android device, you can spoof your location or trick your phone into thinking somewhere it's not.

To do so, you'll need to first activate the developer option in settings, PhoneArena reports. Next, you'll go back to the root Settings menu, then Developer options and check the box next to "Allow mock locations."

You'll then need to download a GPS spoofing app. Click the Location Settings button in the pop-up, go to Mode within the next menu, and choose "GPS only." You'll then be able to choose whatever location you want off the map, tricking Pokémon Go into thinking you're at a landmark down the block when you're actually planted firmly on your ass in your living room.

And if you have an iOS device, well, enjoy the great outdoors! You can also spend some cold hard cash on Pokémon Go Incense, which will lure in all of the nearby Pokémon to your current location.

Chances are, however, these Pokémon Go cheats aren't helpful — or they would be, if the damn servers would stop shutting down for a minute.