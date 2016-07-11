'Pokémon Go' Players Will Kayak Into the Ocean If It Means Claiming a Gym

It already seems there are no lengths Pokémon Go players won't go if it means capturing an elusive Pokémon — even if that means accidentally discovering a dead body along the way. Perhaps it's unsurprising, then, that some astute players are willing to catch 'em all in the ocean.

In Wellington, New Zealand, there's a gym located by a fountain. The problem? That fountain is in the middle of Wellington Harbour, as noted by one Twitter user who lives in the area.

There's a gym IN THE OCEAN. WHO'S BRIGHT IDEA WAS THAT? #PokemonGO #Wellingtonpic.twitter.com/kBh7yKK6K2

But that didn't stop two dedicated players from taking a kayak out to the fountain to try and take control of the gym.

HAHAHA, omg, I'm pretty sure these guys are battling the gym!pic.twitter.com/00BY06Wntu

Two people, in a kayak. Staring at their phones. #PokemonGO is getting seriouspic.twitter.com/HH4WgCUhAZ

They're still going. #PokemonGO #Wellingtonpic.twitter.com/kNlwIcPkSx

The players, Kelsey Thomson and Lizzy Eden, told Mashable Australia that they rented the kayak from another Pokémon Go player, who was on Team Yellow (they're Team Blue, a budding rivalry). So even after all that hard work to take the gym, it's already been reclaimed.

"Team Yellow has a boat," Thomson said. "One of them owns a boat, so that's not fair."

Still, the mobile game is proving that nothing's going to stop its players from becoming a city's Pokémon master, one evasive gym at a time. Or, in the case of Thomson and Eden, maybe at least they'll get a Gyarados for their efforts.