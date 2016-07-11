These Numbers Show Just How Staggering the 'Pokémon Go' Phenomenon Really Is

If it seems like everyone you know is playing Pokémon Go, you're probably right.

The game is so big, it stands to eclipse Twitter in popularity — at least among Android users, according to Similar Web, which ran some numbers on the explosive trend.

The game was released on July 6. By July 8th, it had been downloaded on 5.16% of all Android devices within the United States, according to Similar Web.

In just one day, more Android users were swiping in Pokémon Go than in Tinder .

More than 60% of Android users who have downloaded Pokémon Go are using it every day, according to Similar Web. That's about 3% of people who use Androids.

Bae: Come over Me: can't playing #PokemonGo Bae: but there's a Mewtwo in my backyardpic.twitter.com/rr32HqPzUi

Three percent of Android users may not seem impressive, but it's just shy of the engaged user base Twitter enjoys — somewhere around 3.5% of U.S. Android owners

Already, it's far outstripped WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Messenger, according to Similar Web.

WHOA #pokemonGo...http://bit.ly/29yMQWS

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Pokémon Go broke the internet. Days in, players overwhelmed and crashed

Niantic, Pokémon Go's developer, had to pause the rollout, meaning the game is currently only available in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand (at least officially).

When your wife is giving birth but you have to catch them all #PokemonGopic.twitter.com/NZLElMvfkX

The app immediately found an audience with the iPhone crowd, too — it's the most popular app on the iTunes store.

Given this Pokémon Go hysteria, it makes sense that Nintendo's stock would rise. Currently, it's up nearly 25%

The company hasn't seen numbers like this since 1983.

Nintendo's Pokemon craze, in one chart http://on.wsj.com/2a1z8KI pic.twitter.com/0l1sxActH9

Well there goes my boyfriend... #PokemonGOpic.twitter.com/7GcdG0Zy2r

We're just a few days into the madness. Certainly, more than 29 relationships have already been strained by the need to catch 'em all, and more will be torn asunder. New York magazine reported that, already, the number one search on porn site xHamster is Pokémon.

True Life: I Lost My Boyfriend to Pokemon Go.

What a time to be alive.