These Numbers Show Just How Staggering the 'Pokémon Go' Phenomenon Really Is

If it seems like everyone you know is playing Pokémon Go, you're probably right.
The game is so big, it stands to eclipse Twitter in popularity — at least among Android users, according to Similar Web, which ran some numbers on the explosive trend.
The game was released on July 6. By July 8th, it had been downloaded on 5.16% of all Android devices within the United States, according to Similar Web.
In just one day, more Android users were swiping in Pokémon Go than in Tinder.
More than 60% of Android users who have downloaded Pokémon Go are using it every day, according to Similar Web. That's about 3% of people who use Androids.
Three percent of Android users may not seem impressive, but it's just shy of the engaged user base Twitter enjoys — somewhere around 3.5% of U.S. Android owners.
Already, it's far outstripped WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Messenger, according to Similar Web.
It would not be an exaggeration to say that Pokémon Go broke the internet. Days in, players overwhelmed and crashed the app's servers.
Niantic, Pokémon Go's developer, had to pause the rollout, meaning the game is currently only available in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand (at least officially).
The app immediately found an audience with the iPhone crowd, too — it's the most popular app on the iTunes store.
Given this Pokémon Go hysteria, it makes sense that Nintendo's stock would rise. Currently, it's up nearly 25%, adding $7 billion to the company's marketing value.
The company hasn't seen numbers like this since 1983.
To date, BuzzFeed has documented 29 relationships that have been destroyed thanks to Pokémon Go.
We're just a few days into the madness. Certainly, more than 29 relationships have already been strained by the need to catch 'em all, and more will be torn asunder. New York magazine reported that, already, the number one search on porn site xHamster is Pokémon.
What a time to be alive.
Read more:
• 'Pokémon Go': How to Find and Catch Legendaries Instead of All Those F*cking Zubats
• Police Station Warns 'Pokémon Go' Gamers Not to Terrorize Them Trying to Catch 'Em All
• Police Officer Gave Kid the Surprise of a Lifetime After Pokemon Cards Were Stolen