For the past several months, Amy Schumer has been seeing a furniture-making craftsman named Ben Hanisch. And you know what? She's in love. And you know what else? She's afraid. Which makes sense! Love can be terrifying. Especially when it's pretty much the first time you've been in a serious, long-term relationship, as Schumer claimed in a recent interview.

"I feel like Ben is the first guy who's really been my boyfriend," she told Marie Claire in a new interview hitting newsstands next week. "There are guys who, if they heard me say that, would want to punch me in the face, but yeah, it's the truth."

Schumer also described the exhilarating, often confusing feeling of being in love for the first time:

Amy, girl, we feel you. Love is scary. But love is also "patient. Love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres... Love never fails."

So there's no need to be afraid!

This has been a reading from 1 Corinthians 13:4-8. Thank you and have a nice day.